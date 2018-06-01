Featured
Sexual assault reported at Guelph business, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 11:07AM EDT
A woman was working alone at a business in Guelph, when a man allegedly went into the store and sexually assaulted her.
The woman was not injured in the attack, which police say occurred around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a business near Elizabeth and Stevenson streets.
Guelph police attended the scene and arrested the suspect.
A 33 year old man from Guelph was charged with sexual assault. He was held for a bail hearing.