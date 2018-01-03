

CTV Kitchener





As the case against a suspected Wellington County arsonist makes its way through the court system, one more fire has been added to the tally.

Wellington County OPP say Justin Beal, 28, was charged with a seventh count of arson on Tuesday.

The latest allegation stems from a Dec. 5, 2016 fire which destroyed an abandoned barn on Fife Road in Guelph/Eramosa.

Beal has already been charged with six counts of arson over various fires which occurred in Guelph/Eramosa and Erin during the first half of 2017.

There were more than 20 suspicious fires in Guelph and Wellington County between September 2016 and Beal’s arrest in October 2017, the majority of which officially remain unsolved and under investigation.