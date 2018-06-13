

CTV Kitchener





Seven horses are dead and a barn is destroyed following an overnight fire in Wellington County.

Provincial police say crews were called to the farm on Wellington Road 23 north of Erin around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say when crews arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames.

No people were hurt but police say seven horses perished in the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.