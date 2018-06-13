Featured
Seven horses killed in barn fire north of Erin
Police say seven horses are dead and a barn is destroyed following a fire north of Erin. (Photo: Twitter/Charles Hamilton)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:51AM EDT
Seven horses are dead and a barn is destroyed following an overnight fire in Wellington County.
Provincial police say crews were called to the farm on Wellington Road 23 north of Erin around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
They say when crews arrived they found the barn engulfed in flames.
No people were hurt but police say seven horses perished in the fire.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.