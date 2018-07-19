Featured
Search for suspect accused of masturbating in plaza
Guelph police are searching for a man who was allegedly masturbating in a plaza in the royal city.
Police say they were notified of the incident on Silvercreek Parkway at about noon on Tuesday.
They are searching for a white man, approximately 48 years old, about 5’2’’ tall, a slightly heavy build, shoulder length brown hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue leggings, grey running shoes, and a green apron.