School bus involved in crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 7:24AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 7:35AM EST
Wellington County OPP responded to a collision involving a school bus near Guelph Lake early Monday morning.
Police were called to Wellington Road 124 by Jones Baseline around 6:45 a.m. for reports that a school bus had collided head-on with a car.
The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the crash.
No one was injured.
Police say traffic in the area may be delayed for up to an hour as emergency crews remain on scene.