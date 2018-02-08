Featured
Rockwood man killed in head-on crash
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:54AM EST
A 74-year-old man has died following a head-on collision Wednesday night in Milton.
Halton Region police say the Rockwood resident was driving an SUV on Guelph Line at about 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle collided with an oncoming pickup truck.
The elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene while a 51-year-old man from Campbellford driving the pickup was taken to Milton District Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Guelph Line was closed for about six hours while the investigation was conducted.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.