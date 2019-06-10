

CTV Kitchener





The Jurassic Park-style party in Guelph was cancelled due to the weather on Monday night.

The road around city hall had been closed in anticipation for the game five celebrations in Market Square.

However, a statement released on the city’s Twitter feed said they were unable to inflate the outdoor screen because of the high winds and weather conditions.

Mayor Cam Guthrie also took to Twitter to explain the decision, saying the outdoor event was cancelled for the protection and safety of attendees.