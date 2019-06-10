Featured
Raptors viewing party in Guelph cancelled due to weather
The Raptors viewing party in Market Square in Guelph was cancelled due to the weather.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 10, 2019 10:30PM EDT
The Jurassic Park-style party in Guelph was cancelled due to the weather on Monday night.
The road around city hall had been closed in anticipation for the game five celebrations in Market Square.
However, a statement released on the city’s Twitter feed said they were unable to inflate the outdoor screen because of the high winds and weather conditions.
Mayor Cam Guthrie also took to Twitter to explain the decision, saying the outdoor event was cancelled for the protection and safety of attendees.
Tough news #Guelph. Please retweet. We had a great time together on Friday and we’ll do it again someday, but the company in charge of the setup of the inflatable screen and equipment can’t risk it, or the safety of others, due to the winds and weather. #GoRaptorsGo #WeTheNORTH https://t.co/DNDGakiW5x— Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) June 11, 2019