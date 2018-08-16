

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are looking to identify a group of men in secuirty images after a number of houses in the city were egged.

Officers were called to the area of Candlewood Drive and Ryde Road around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Police say an unknown suspect or suspects egged multiple houses in the area.

Police released security images of several men who appear to be purchasing multiple cartons of eggs.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and say they would like to speak with the men seen in the photographs.