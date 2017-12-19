

CTV Kitchener





A crash in Guelph’s south end was a literal hit and run.

Guelph police say a silver Volkswagen Jetta hit a utility pole on Scottsdale Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and allegedly left the area on foot.

The crash caused enough damage that Scottsdale was closed between Cole Road and Whispering Ridge Drive for most of the morning.

Police describe the driver of the car as a black man, likely in his early 20s, who was wearing a red shirt.