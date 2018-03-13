Featured
Police searching for red SUV they say was likely stolen
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 8:09AM EDT
Guelph police say they tracked a vehicle fleeing from Waterloo Region into the city of Guelph early Tuesday morning.
Police say the vehicle was likely stolen and officers were able to follow the vehicle at a safe distance before it got away.
Police are searching for a red Chevrolet Avalanche with possible front-end damage.
The vehicle was last seen on Paisley Road turning east onto Edinburgh Road.
Police are asking you not approach the vehicle but to notify them instead.