Guelph police say they tracked a vehicle fleeing from Waterloo Region into the city of Guelph early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle was likely stolen and officers were able to follow the vehicle at a safe distance before it got away.

Police are searching for a red Chevrolet Avalanche with possible front-end damage.

The vehicle was last seen on Paisley Road turning east onto Edinburgh Road.

Police are asking you not approach the vehicle but to notify them instead.