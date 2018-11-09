

Guelph Police are searching for the rightful owner of a box containing several stolen items.

Police say they recovered the box Thursday after an arrest was made in the area of Carden Street.

While on regular patrol around 6:50 a.m. officers observed a man that was known to be wanted in the area. Officers arrested the man on the strength of the warrant and during their search officers located what is believed to be crystal meth.

Jacob Malott, a 26-year-old Guelph man, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of breaching his probation order, and breaching his undertaking.

Police say Malott appeared in court yesterday.

Officers located a box on Malott containing several items that are believed to be stolen.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the box to contact them.