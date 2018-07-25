Featured
Police search for another alleged masturbating man
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:05AM EDT
Guelph police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being approached by a man allegedly performing an indecent act.
Police say on Wednesday at about 1:30 a.m. they were called to the area of Eramosa Road and Queen Street for a report of a man masturbating while walking towards a woman.
When officers responded they searched the area but couldn’t find the man.
He’s described as about 35-years-old with dark hair. He was wearing a hat and dark clothing and had a bicycle with him.
Police are asking anyone who is a witness or a victim to an indecent act to contact them.