A man was seen exposing himself and performing an indecent act on a public trail in Guelph, police say.

A tip about the man brought police officers to a trail along the southwest side of the Speed River at Edinburgh Road around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.

The man, who was not observed to speak, is described as being white, thin and in his mid-20s. He was seen wearing eyeglasses and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.