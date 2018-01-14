

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police say they’re investigating three separate reports of theft and damage at hotels.

Officers were called to a business in the northwest end of the city around 5 a.m. Sunday.

They say a former employee stole cash, a cordless phone, and a swipe card that was used to enter one of the hotel’s rented rooms. The man allegedly removed two set of keys from the room. Police say he used those keys to steal a vehicle from the parking lot.

Police are seeking a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Two other hotels in the south-end of the city were also targeted by thieves.

Police say a number of vehicles parked at two hotels were damaged.

Windows were shattered and items inside the vehicles were stolen.

Police are looking for two male suspects who may have been driving a 2003-2008 GMC pickup.