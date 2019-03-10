Featured
Police investigating suspicious death in motel
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 5:26PM EDT
A reported medical emergency has turned into a sudden death investigation for Guelph Police.
First responders were called to a motel on the north end of Guelph around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say the investigation of the death is in early stages and will be treated as suspicious until proven otherwise.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police.