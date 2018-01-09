

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man was hurt Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Guelph’s south end.

Guelph police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Edinburgh Road and Chancellors Way.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say his life is not in danger.

Police say they expect to lay charges in connection with the collision.