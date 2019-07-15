

CTV Kitchener





One of the busiest streets in downtown Guelph is closed to vehicular traffic for construction on a new overhead pedestrian bridge.

The city has closed Norfolk Street between Waterloo Avenue and Macdonell Street for the next three weeks.

At this time, traffic is being detoured along Gordon, Wellington, and Woolwich Streets.

Pedestrians are still able to use the sidewalk along Norfolk Street until July 27.

Construction on the new pedestrian bridge is expected to be completed by the middle of September.