Passenger charged after vehicle hits hydro pole
Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 4:23PM EST
A collision in Guelph’s east end left a vehicle demolished and a hydro pole broken.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Eramosa Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to the collision.
According to Guelph police, a vehicle left the road and crashed into a hydro pole, severing the pole.
Police say the collision was caused by a fight between the driver and the passenger, which the passenger allegedly started.
An 18-year-old woman, who police say was the passenger in the vehicle, has been charged with criminal negligence.
The driver was taken to hospital. Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.