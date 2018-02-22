

CTV Kitchener





A collision in Guelph’s east end left a vehicle demolished and a hydro pole broken.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Eramosa Road around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to the collision.

According to Guelph police, a vehicle left the road and crashed into a hydro pole, severing the pole.

Police say the collision was caused by a fight between the driver and the passenger, which the passenger allegedly started.

An 18-year-old woman, who police say was the passenger in the vehicle, has been charged with criminal negligence.

The driver was taken to hospital. Police describe his injuries as non-life-threatening.