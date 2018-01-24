

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Before downtown Guelph’s parking crunch can get any better, it has to get worse.

That’s the message coming from city officials as construction of a new parking structure on Wilson Street draws near.

The current Wilson Street parking lot is set to close for construction on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. (A sign placed on Wilson this week saying the closure would take effect Jan. 26 was erroneous, according to the city.)

While the new structure will feature 486 parking spots, the more immediate concern for the downtown is the 100 or so spots that will disappear for 15 months while the existing lot is out of commission.

“Parking in downtown Guelph is really bad. It’s at a premium,” Coun. Bob Bell said Wednesday.

The parking problem will be felt even more acutely this spring, when rehabilitation work leaves approximately 200 spots at the Sleeman Centre inaccessible. There will be some relief later in the year, when renovations on the parking garage at the Guelph Police headquarters are complete.

For downtown merchants like Lynn Kurp, though, the immediate concern outweighs what will happen down the road.

Kurp owns Millennium Clothing, and says she and other downtown retailers are “nervous and frustrated” about the lot’s closure.

“If things get really bad, we would definitely consider moving out of this area,” she said.

Compounding Kurp’s concerns is that her business is located right on Wilson, which was closed for several months last year due to road reconstruction.

She says her customers are just now getting used to the redone road – which includes a few fewer on-street parking spots – and will now have to figure out a parking plan that doesn’t include the Wilson lot.

“Nobody’s going to wait two years. They’re just going to find other places to shop,” she said.

Some drivers have attempted to avoid parking downtown by leaving their cars on residential streets in surrounding neighbourhood.

Bell says city bylaw officers will be watching those areas a little more closely in the near future, ensuring that vehicles don’t stay parked in them past the two-hour maximum time.

With reporting by Stu Gooden