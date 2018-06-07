

CTV Kitchener





If any party other than the Progressive Conservatives wins Oxford, Perth-Wellington or Wellington-Halton Hills, then that party stands a good chance of holding a sizable majority at Queen’s Park.

In Oxford, PC incumbent Ernie Hardeman is seeking a seventh term in office. He won in a landslide in 2014, picking up more than 46 per cent of the vote.

While the Woodstock-area riding has voted in Liberal and NDP candidates in the past, it appears to be an uphill battle for James Howard and Tara King – the candidates challenging Hardeman for those parties this time around.

The Liberal proposal for a high-speed rail line between Toronto and Windsor has been a contentious election issue in Oxford, with farm owners near Highway 401 concerned it could sever their properties.

Perth-Wellington has been the only one of these three mostly rural ridings to be visited by a party leader during this campaign. Andrea Horwath made a brief stop in Stratford last week.

Incumbent PC MPP Randy Pettapiece is looking to fend off challenges from Brendan Knight of the Liberals and Michael O’Brien of the NDP. Pettapiece won the riding by narrow margins in both 2011 and 2014.

Ted Arnott has represented Wellington-Halton Hills since its creation in 2007, and other ridings containing parts of Wellington County since 1990.

If you trace the history of Wellington-Halton Hills back through the former ridings of Waterloo-Wellington, Wellington-Dufferin-Peel, Wellington-Dufferin and Wellington North, it has voted PC in every election dating back to 1951.

Hoping to put an end to that streak are NDP candidate Diane Ballantyne and Jon Hurst of the Liberals.

