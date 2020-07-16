KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash in Elmira that left one person seriously hurt.

They say two vehicles collided on Arthur Street Thursday afternoon.

A woman was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police haven’t said whether anyone else was hurt.

The two vehicles had significant damage to their frontends, and both had to be towed from the scene of the crash.

Arthur Street was shut down for a short time between Whippoorwill Drive and Oriole Parkway.