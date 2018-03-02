

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph woman wantedby police for criminal offences allegedly had nearly $10,000 worth of drugs on her when she was arrested.

Guelph police say the woman was arrested Thursday morning on York Road. They say she had been wanted for fraud, possession of stolen property and uttering forged documents.

When the 28-year-old woman was arrested, she was allegedly carrying crystal meth, cocaine, heroin and a concentrated form of marijuana known as shatter.

Police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $9,700.