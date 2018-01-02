

CTV Kitchener





Weather conditions may have been a factor leading to a collision that closed a section of Highway 6 north of Guelph.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday, on the highway between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 22.

According to Wellington County OPP, it involved three vehicles. Multiple people were injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The highway reopened shortly before 8 a.m.