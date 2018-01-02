Featured
Multiple people hurt in crash on Highway 6
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 11:55AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 7:05PM EST
Weather conditions may have been a factor leading to a collision that closed a section of Highway 6 north of Guelph.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday, on the highway between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 22.
According to Wellington County OPP, it involved three vehicles. Multiple people were injured. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.
The highway reopened shortly before 8 a.m.