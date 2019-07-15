Featured
Multi-use path planned for Woodlawn Road
The city of Guelph is warning motorists of upcoming work along Woodlawn Road.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 10:35PM EDT
The city of Guelph is planning some upgrades for a portion of Woodlawn Road.
The city says drivers can expect lane closures and turn restrictions along Woodlawn Road from Royal to Elmira Roads for the rest of the summer.
They are working with Capital Paving Inc. to install a multi-use path between the existing curb and the property line.
Crews will also replace underground sewers and water main pipes.
City officials say they hope to have the work completed by the end of August.