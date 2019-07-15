

The city of Guelph is planning some upgrades for a portion of Woodlawn Road.

The city says drivers can expect lane closures and turn restrictions along Woodlawn Road from Royal to Elmira Roads for the rest of the summer.

They are working with Capital Paving Inc. to install a multi-use path between the existing curb and the property line.

Crews will also replace underground sewers and water main pipes.

City officials say they hope to have the work completed by the end of August.