One man was pronounced dead in hospital following a two-vehicle collision outside Elora.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 7 at Sideroad 4.

It involved a car, which police believe was travelling northbound at the time of a collision, and a motorcycle, which police believe was travelling southbound.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later pronounced dead. His name has not been made public. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The collision ended with the car facing sideways at the side of the road and the motorcycle in the opposite ditch.

Wellington County OPP say the motorcyclist had been thrown from his vehicle, which had also caught fire.

Wellington Road 7 was expected to remain closed between the First and Second lines until late Wednesday night.