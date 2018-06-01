

CTV Kitchener





A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision near Guelph.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Wellington Road 124 near Jones Baseline.

According to Wellington County OPP, the collision involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what police described as “grave injuries” and was later pronounced dead.

Their name has not been made public.

The driver of the car was not hurt. Police said traffic on Wellington Road 124 could remain delayed in the area until 10 p.m.