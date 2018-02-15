

CTV Kitchener





Absenteeism rates remain high in Guelph’s schools as a harsh flu season shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

Dr. Nicola Mercer, the medical officers of health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, said earlier this week that about 10 per cent of students had missed school due to respiratory illness.

Students have also been kept home because of concerns about exposure to the flu virus, although health officials say that is unnecessary and the best solution to protect kids from influenza is to vaccinate them.

Many people appear to have listened to that advice. In the last week, the health unit has given out more than 3,000 flu shots. Other people may have been vaccinated by their doctor or a pharmacist.

Two students at Westminster Woods Public School in Guelph have been killed by the flu in the past three weeks.

The health unit also added a number of public flu shot clinics in the aftermath of the deaths.

The last of those take place Friday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the public health offices in Fergus and Orangeville, as well as the office at 160 Chancellors Way in Guelph.