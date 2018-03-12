

CTV Kitchener





The Canadian military will begin the process of removing the Niska Bridge in Guelph on Monday.

Reserve soldiers with 31 Combat Engineer Regiment based out of Waterloo and St. Thomas will begin the preparations to take down the bridge. Officials say it will then be dismantled and removed over the course of the weekend.

The Canadian Armed Forces says it plans on recycling the bridge for use in training exercises.

The city of Guelph closed the bridge last year due to concerns around its structural stability. Work to design a new bridge has been in progress ever since.