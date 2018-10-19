

The merger between Guelph Hydro and Alectra has been approved.

The Ontario Energy Board says their satisfied customers won't be affected by service changes or higher costs.

At the beginning of 2019, on January 1, the City of Guelph will have 4.63 per cent ownership of Alectra, as well as a permanent seat on the board of directors.

About 70 jobs will be affected.