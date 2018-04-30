

CTV Kitchener





Police in Guelph are asking the public for help after two men were seen approaching girls playing in a south-end park.

Guelph police say a report of suspicious people brought officers to Gosling Gardens Park Friday afternoon.

Three girls were playing in the park when a vehicle pulled up to them. According to police, two men in the vehicle called out to the girls and attempted to get them into the vehicle.

The girls biked away from the park. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound, toward Clair Road.

Police say both men are believed to be in their 40s with brown skin and black hair. They say the driver had a long black beard, while the passenger was clean-shaven. The two men were seen in a newer-looking maroon four-door SUV or minivan with tinted windows.