A man who saw his murder conviction overturned last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the same case.

Christopher McDonald admitted Wednesday to playing a significant role in the 2008 death of Corrine Burns, whose nude remains were found in Norm Jary Park in Guelph by a child.

The guilty plea means a second trial, which had been scheduled to start next month, will not be necessary.

“I didn’t realize how much I needed to hear … that he actually did it,” Maria Tyrrell, Burns’ mother, said outside the courthouse after the plea.

According to court documents, an autopsy found that Burns had ingested a potentially toxic amount of cocaine and had been struck in the head. McDonald admitted to hitting Burns in the head.

McDonald was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 in connection with the death and was handed an automatic sentence of life in prison. He appealed his conviction and won, with the Court of Appeal for Ontario ruling that jurors were improperly given information about a separate attack in Barrie for which McDonald had been sentenced to prison time.

Already serving a 10-year sentence for the Barrie assault, McDonald learned Wednesday that he would face a further 10-year sentence for killing Burns. That sentence will begin in 2023, when his current one ends.

McDonald said he had never meant to kill Burns.

Asked if he wanted to say anything during Wednesday’s proceedings, McDonald stood up and quietly responded “I’m sorry for my actions.”

With reporting by Nicole Lampa