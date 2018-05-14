

A fight in a stopped car resulted in serious injuries, police say.

The fight brought Guelph police officers to the Hanlon Parkway late Saturday night.

Police say two men were fighting in the back of the car, which was stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

One man was taken to hospital with injuries said to be serious, but not life-threatening.

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.