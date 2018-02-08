

CTV Kitchener





An air ambulance was called to a Wellington County home Thursday after a man was seriously hurt in a fire.

According to the OPP, a flash fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. when a man was trying to start a corn stove at a home on the 16th Line, north of Harriston and east of Clifford.

After setting himself on fire, the man tried to extinguish the flames by walking outside and rolling in the snow.

He was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with serious burn injuries. By late morning, he was listed as being in stable condition.