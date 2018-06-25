

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are looking for a man who was allegedly seen performing an indecent act.

Police say they were tipped off to the man shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday. He had been in the area of Eramosa Road and Delhi Street.

The man is described as being white, likely in his 40s and “fit-looking,” with red or blonde hair. He was seen wearing a black and purple sport coat and a baseball hat while riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.