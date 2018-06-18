

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are investigating a case of public indecency.

Police say they were called to the area of Bristol and Surrey streets around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in response to a man who was allegedly exposing himself and performing a lewd act.

The man is described as being white, heavyset and likely in his 40s, with short dark hair. His height and weight are estimated as being between 5’5” and 5’10” and 190 and 210 pounds, and he was seen wearing a dark button-up shirt.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.