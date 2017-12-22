

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has stopped looking into an arrest in Puslinch, saying they have no reason to believe a man’s injuries were caused by police.

The investigation in question involves on Nov. 23 arrest on Gore Road east of Cambridge.

Wellington County OPP have said that they were on Gore to arrest a man who was wanted by another police service.

According to the SIU, the man ran down a forest path in an attempt to avoid police. At one point, the SIU says, the man tripped after turning his head to look back – falling and hitting his hand on a rock.

“The man’s injury was caused by a fall, and no police conduct contributed to that fall,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in a news release.

“Accordingly, this investigation has been terminated.”