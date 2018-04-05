Featured
Man robs Guelph store at knifepoint
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 1:51PM EDT
Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Guelph variety store.
They say a man entered the store on Kortright Road West around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Holding a knife, he demanded cash and other items.
He then ran off in an unknown direction.
No one was hurt.
The man is described as 5’6, wearing a white puffy coat with a fur hood, jeans, running shoes, sunglasses, and with a red bandana covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.