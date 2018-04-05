

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Guelph variety store.

They say a man entered the store on Kortright Road West around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Holding a knife, he demanded cash and other items.

He then ran off in an unknown direction.

No one was hurt.

The man is described as 5’6, wearing a white puffy coat with a fur hood, jeans, running shoes, sunglasses, and with a red bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.