Guelph Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Police have not released an exact location but have said it happened in the city’s north east side.

They say there was an altercation between a group of males and some people inside a home.

An 18-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and taken to a Guelph hospital with serious injuries before he was moved to a trauma centre.

Police say the people involved in the incident are known to each other.