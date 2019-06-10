Featured
Man left with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 10:06PM EDT
Guelph Police are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.
Police have not released an exact location but have said it happened in the city’s north east side.
They say there was an altercation between a group of males and some people inside a home.
An 18-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and taken to a Guelph hospital with serious injuries before he was moved to a trauma centre.
Police say the people involved in the incident are known to each other.