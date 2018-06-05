Featured
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Guelph Lake identified
Hardeep Sidhu of Caledon was killed in a collision on Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake. (Wellington County OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 11:55AM EDT
Police have released the name of the man who died as a result of a motorcycle crash outside Guelph.
Wellington County OPP say Hardeep Sidhu, a 32-year-old man from Caledon, was pronounced dead in hospital following the Friday afternoon collision on Wellington Road 124 near Jones Baseline.
Sidhu’s motorcycle had collided with a car. The driver of the car was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.