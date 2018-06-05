

CTV Kitchener





Police have released the name of the man who died as a result of a motorcycle crash outside Guelph.

Wellington County OPP say Hardeep Sidhu, a 32-year-old man from Caledon, was pronounced dead in hospital following the Friday afternoon collision on Wellington Road 124 near Jones Baseline.

Sidhu’s motorcycle had collided with a car. The driver of the car was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.