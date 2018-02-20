Featured
Man found asleep in vehicle blaring loud music with loaded handgun: police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 8:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 8:58AM EST
Guelph Police say they have charged a man with a number of drug and criminal offences after they found him asleep inside his vehicle while playing loud music.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Wellington Street Monday morning.
Police say the officer found a loaded handgun and six different types of drugs inside the vehicle; however they didn't elaborate on the types of drugs seized.
A 23-year-old Acton man has been charged with 14 criminal and drug-related offences.