Guelph police have arrested two of three people they were seeking in connection with a bank robbery.

The CIBC branch on Clair Road was robbed Jan. 12 by two people who had their faces covered. An employee was assaulted, but not hurt.

Police said Friday that they had arrested two Kitchener residents in connection with the robbery.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges of robbery. The 17 year old has also been charge with wearing a disguise with criminal intent.

Police say they are still looking for a third person in connection with the case. The outstanding suspect is male, and was seen in dark clothing with his face covered.