Police say they’ve tracked down the man responsible for stealing a running vehicle with a child inside of it on Christmas Day.

The car was stolen from a gas station in Fergus. A young girl was inside, as her mother had got into the gas station.

The car later turned up in the north end of Fergus. The girl was still inside and had not been hurt.

Wellington County OPP announced Tuesday that a 28-year-old Guelph man had been arrested in connection with the case. He faces charges including dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and breaching court orders.