Guelph police say they have charged a 43-year-old man for an alleged sex offence.

Police say at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Monday they received a call from someone concerned about a friend. Police say they checked on that friend’s wellbeing they found that she was in distress.

According to police, a Guelph man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

The victim received a minor injury that did not require medical attention.

Police say the 43-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.