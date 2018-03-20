Featured
Man arrested for sex offence in Guelph, police say
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 8:03AM EDT
Guelph police say they have charged a 43-year-old man for an alleged sex offence.
Police say at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Monday they received a call from someone concerned about a friend. Police say they checked on that friend’s wellbeing they found that she was in distress.
According to police, a Guelph man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon.
The victim received a minor injury that did not require medical attention.
Police say the 43-year-old man was held for a bail hearing.