Guelph police are investigating after a man in his early twenties was stabbed on Monday morning.

He was airlifted to Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident happened in the area of Paisley Road and Whitelaw Road in Guelph.

The suspect is still at large and is described as a man with dark clothing.

Guelph police are asking anyone with information to contact them.