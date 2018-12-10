Featured
Man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 6:34AM EST
Guelph police are investigating after a man in his early twenties was stabbed on Monday morning.
He was airlifted to Hamilton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Paisley Road and Whitelaw Road in Guelph.
The suspect is still at large and is described as a man with dark clothing.
Guelph police are asking anyone with information to contact them.