A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash on a main road in Guelph.

Police said it happened on Stone Road East near Oakdale Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Officers on scene said a truck ended up down an embankment, on the other side of a chain-link fence.

The 57-year-old driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital with serious injuries and was later airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

The road was closed for several hours as the investigation continued.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid at this time

Officers are asking any witnesses to contact them.