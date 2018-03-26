With no time to grab coats or shoes, three people rushed to escape their burning home Monday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a home on Hooper Street in Guelph around 2 p.m. after multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out the roof and back of the house. They took up positions outside the building and began to douse the flames.

The fire caused significant damage to the house, including the destruction of three bedrooms, before it was extinguished.

Steven Goode, Guelph’s deputy fire chief, said three of the home’s seven occupants – all of whom are students – were home and asleep when the fire began.

All three were awoken by smoke alarms, which Goode said was likely the only reason they were able to escape without injury.

“Three of the residents came out with no shoes on, and no coats, because they didn’t have time,” he said.

York Road was closed near Hooper for most of the afternoon due to the fire. At the peak of the firefighting effort, there were about 25 firefighters working at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is expected to top $200,000.