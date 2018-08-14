Featured
Liquor store window smashed, two bottles stolen, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 8:12AM EDT
Police say a thief or thieves smashed the window of a liquor store and made off with two bottles of alcohol in Guelph.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called for a break and enter in progress at the LCBO on Scottsdale Drive.
Police say someone smashed the window and reached inside to take the liquor bottles before they took off.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.