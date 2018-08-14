

Police say a thief or thieves smashed the window of a liquor store and made off with two bottles of alcohol in Guelph.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police were called for a break and enter in progress at the LCBO on Scottsdale Drive.

Police say someone smashed the window and reached inside to take the liquor bottles before they took off.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.