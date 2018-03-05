

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say they’re investigating after a laser was pointed at flights passing over Puslinch on Saturday.

Police say they were contacted by officials with Toronto Pearson International Airport after the pilots reported having a laser shined at them in the area of Laird Road West near Wellington Road 22.

Officers patrolled the area but were not able to track down the suspect or suspects.

Police are warning that shining a laser beam can be extremely dangerous. They say just because you can’t see the beam on the target it doesn’t mean the target isn’t being hit.

OPP say they’re still investigating and charges may be pending.