Guelph police arrested and charged a 42-year-old Kitchener man with second-degree murder in the death of Patricia Lewis.

Patsy Lewis was found dead in her home on Gordon Street in Guelph in September 2014.

Guelph police said the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and they deemed it a homicide.

Over the last four years, Guelph police units were investigating.

On Thursday they arrested a man and on Friday he is set to appear in court.

The name of the man has not been released.