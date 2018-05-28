

Two people from the Town of Erin have won more than $1 million on one lottery ticket, with a Kitchener woman picking up a million bucks herself.

Mary and Stanley Baldwin of Ballinafad won a guaranteed $1 million prize for a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

Another Lotto 6/49 play on the same ticket saw them win $5, and their Encore number won another $2, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,0007.

The Baldwins purchased their ticket for the April 25 draw at the Ballinafad Farm Market on Trafalgar Road.

Patricia Rowbotham of Kitchener is also celebrating a big lottery win. She won a guaranteed $1-million prize in the May 12 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Rowbotham bought her winning ticket at the Sobeys on Bridgeport Road in Waterloo.